AVILLA — Thomas William Peters, age 71, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at home.
Tom was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on July 15, 1949, and raised in Dayton, Ohio, by his adoptive parents, Kelso and Ruth Ann (Wright) Peters.
He graduated from Stivers High School in Dayton, Ohio, in 1967.
He entered in the United States Army, where he honorably served his country during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. He attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring from the Army, after 28 years of service.
He married Eve Ann Seibel on Oct. 8, 1994, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla.
Tom was employed as a civilian government logistics coordinator as well as at the Budd Company in Kendallville and Busche in Albion.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla and Knights of Columbus, where he was a 4th Degree Knight and veterans affairs state officer.
Survivors include his wife, Eve Peters, of Avilla; sons, Scott and Fiona Peters, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Aaron and Erin Peters, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sean and Candice Peters, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Michael Peters, of Avilla; daughters, Leslie Peters, of Del Rio, Texas, Carol and Jeremy Von Behren, of Chicago, Illinois, and Kathleen Peters, of Avilla; six grandchildren, Ian Peters and Madeline Peters, Dalen (Mariana) Peters and Mason Peters, and Luke Peters and Ella Peters; sisters, Joyce Andrews, of Dayton, Ohio, Judy Turner, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Loretta Johnson, of St. Paris, Ohio; and brothers, Mike Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio, and Billy Noll, of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; baby son, Matthew Paul Peters in 1999; and brothers, Butch and Bobby.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with a rosary service at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla, with visitation an hour prior to the Mass.
Burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.
Casket bearers will be his four sons, Scott, Aaron, Sean and Michael; and grandsons, Dalen and Mason.
Memorial donations may be made to the Peters family.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
