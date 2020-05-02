Martin Camp May 2, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Martin Edward Camp, age 62, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What will you be doing with your $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check? You voted: urgent needs such as housing, food, health, repairs pay down debt home improvement save donate other Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew COVID-19 cases keep rising across Indiana, Noble County records fifth deathNoble and LaGrange record new COVID-19 deaths as Indiana new cases remain highMan arrested in early-morning Ligonier hit-and-runHolcomb: 'We are ready to move ahead in a measured way'LaGrange County has lowest testing rate per capita in stateState announces major testing expansionCOVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Noble County as state approaches 1,000 deceasedCourthouse to reopen Monday for appointmentsNoble County records two more COVID-19 deaths; deaths 12th highest per capitaPopcorn sales help keep theater afloat Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News DeKalb honors top 10 seniors Advice for first-time gardeners: Start small Let's get real on the true condition of Noble County roads Let people try gelsolin JAM Center launches fund campaign Bowen Center using telehealth to reach patients Coronavirus stats for LaGrange County LCCF creates OVID-19 Rapid Response grants
