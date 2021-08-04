ANGOLA — Patricia "Pat" Lewis, 92, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
She was born on March 16, 1929, in Blair County, Pennsylvania. Pat was a daughter of the late Paul and Adelaide Kauffman.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Methodist Church for more than 25 years.
She was also a member of Daughters of the Nile, Fort Wayne Artist Guild, Art Gallery Inc., Orchard Gallery and Hoosier Salon in Indianapolis.
Pat had a passion for painting, knitting, playing card games, crafts and bridge.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Michael) Busche, Marilynn (Rick) Fiwek and Jeannette (Robert) Hileman; son, Thomas (Cheryl) Lewis; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in passing was her husband, C.Thomas Lewis; and sister, Thelma Jester.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Shriners Hospital for Children.
Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.
