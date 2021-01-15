AUBURN — William C. “Bill” Jones, 84, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
He was born Dec. 2, 1936, in Urbana, Ohio to Jerry W. and Grace E. (Smith) Jones. They both preceded him in death.
Bill was a graduate of Urbana High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University.
He married Dixie L. (Soncarty) Myers on Jan. 7, 1984, in Logansport, and she survives.
Bill was the owner and operator of Dairy Queen in Garrett where most knew him as “Brazier Bill”. He also worked for Halix Corp in Hamilton as manager in charge of production, United Technology as an engineer and for Essex as manager in charge of production.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Auburn. He was involved in United Way of DeKalb County, and was a founding member of Heaven Bound Gospel Music group.
Also surviving are four children and their spouses, Jerry W. and Janet Jones of Baltimore, Maryland, Frank C. and Cathy Jones of Garrett, Jill D. McComb of Las Vegas, Nevada and Amy E. and Paul Melin of Fort Wayne; four stepchildren and their spouses, Jon M. and Beth Myers of Logansport, Greg and Pam Myers of Auburn, Laura L. Myers of Fort Wayne and Sarah E. and Chad Bowers of Denver, Colorado; nine grandchildren Billy (Tamera) Jones, Matthew (Lisa) McComb, Zakk Colwell, Ian (Lauren) McComb, Meghan Jones, Sam Myers, Zoey Bowers, Sophie Bowers and Rose Bowers; Six great grandchildren; and a sister, Sarah Watkins of Urbana, Ohio.
Services will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, Indiana 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
