FREMONT — Kenneth Damian "Kenny" Roland passed away at home on April 14, 2022, at 14 years old.
He was born May 3, 2007, in Auburn, Indiana, to Sheena (Humphries) Roland and Kenneth E. Roland. He grew up in Fremont, Indiana, with his little sister, Kaylan Roland, whom he was very protective of and loved deeply. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Darla (Allan) Springer; his maternal grandmother, Brenda (Bradley) Rurka; and his great-grandmother, Doris Rurka.
He is loved and remembered by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Kenneth C. Roland; and maternal grandfather, George Humphries Sr.
Kenny was an avid video gamer and also enjoyed playing D&D with his dad, sister, and best friend, Joseph. He was a lover of music. He loved listening to Sabaton, going to concerts with his family, and learning to play his electric guitar.
He enjoyed trying new foods, especially spicy foods. His favorite things to eat though, were sushi and wings.
He enjoyed math, science, and learning interesting historical facts. He also enjoyed taking things apart to see how they worked and building circuit boards. He had goals to become a mechanical engineer.
He was a 1st degree black belt in taekwondo through Angola ATA. He enjoyed working out with his dad and believed everyday should be leg day.
Kenny loved animals. Especially his dog, Todd, whom he has had since he was 3, and named after his Uncle Todd.
Kenny is loved and cherished by all who had the chance to know him. We can only hope to live our lives honoring his.
A private viewing has been held. If you wish to do so, please donate to help the family in care of Sheena and Kenneth Roland, P.O. Box 246, Fremont, IN 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
