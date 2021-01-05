FREMONT — Katherine L. “Katie” Duncan, age 91, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1929, in Ray, Indiana, to Lloyd and Gertrude (Greenlee) Gary. They preceded her in death.
Katie graduated from Fremont High School in 1947. She also attended International Business College in Fort Wayne.
She married Clair H. Duncan on Dec. 22, 1976. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2005.
Katie served as treasurer of Fremont Community School Corporation for 26 years.
She was a member of Fremont American Legion Cassel Post 257 Auxiliary, the Pokagon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and enjoyed playing cards, traveling, word puzzles, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Jackie (Jim) Skelton, of Fremont, Indiana, Linda (Glen) Foster, of Fremont, Indiana, and Angie (Mike) Shaffer, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; step-children, Pam (Lee) Vetsch and Dennis (Kay) Duncan; grandchildren, Tony (Jamie) Foster, of Fremont, Indiana, Heather (Ron) Weidenhamer, of Fremont, Indiana, Emily Skelton, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Michael (April) Shaffer, of Hudson, Indiana, and Shannon (Chad) McKibben, of Fremont, Indiana; and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Weidenhamer, Tory Foster, Baileigh Weidenhamer, Olivia Dornbush, Kaylob Shaffer, Shayla Shaffer, Aiden Dornbush, Cameron McKibben, Carter McKibben and Zoe McKibben.
Private family graveside services will be held at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County or Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Memory Care Unit.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.
