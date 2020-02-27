SHIPSHEWANA — Mary N. Schmucker, 85, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on May 27, 1934, in Lagrange County, Indiana, to Noah and Magdalena (Eash) Bontrager.
On Feb. 24, 1955, in Lagrange County, she married David W. Schmucker and he preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 2019.
Surviving are four sons, Perry Jay (Ella) Schmucker, of Shipshewana, Lester Ray (Esther) Schmucker, of Sturgis, Michigan, Vernon Dean (Sylvia) Schmucker, of Leesburg, and David Wayne (Doris) Schmucker, of Middlebury; five daughters, Katie Irene (Floyd) Miller and Esther Kay (Daniel) Eash, both of Shipshewana, Edna Ellen (Ben) Miller, of Howe, Lena Fern (David) Bontrager, of Colon, Michigan, and Mary Anna Schmucker, of Shipshewana; daughter-in-law, Theresa Schmucker, of Michigan; 53 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; two brothers, Sam N. (Esther) Bontrager, of Middlebury, and John (Esther) Bontrager, of Canton, Ohio; brother-in-law, Lloyd W. Yoder, of Middlebury; and two sisters-in-law, Susie Bontrager, of Topeka, and Mary Bontrager, of Millersburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, William Lee Schmucker; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel and Perry Bontrager; and sister, Luella Bontrager.
She was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She was a member of Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., today, Feb. 27, 2020, and all day Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the David Beechy residence, 1365 N. C.R. 500W, Shipshewana.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the same residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Harry Wayne Miller and the home ministers.
Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
