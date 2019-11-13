BUTLER — Naden Patton Davis, 65, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
She was born on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1953, in Angola, Indiana, to Buford and Patsy (Gibson) Patton. They preceded her in death.
She enjoyed camping, mushroom hunting, spending time with her family and being a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are four sons, John Patton, of Nappanee, Duane (Jennifer) Ross, of Avilla, Billy (Kelly) Ross, of Butler, and Michael (Christie) Ross, of LaOtto; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Maggie Stockert, of Butler; and two brothers, Noah Patton, of Corunna, and Johnny Patton, of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Patsy Burton; one sister, Mindy Foster; and four brothers, Forest Bolen, Buford Patton Jr., Lewis Patton, and Steve Patton.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, with Mr. Craig Bard officiating.
Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m., until service time at the funeral home.
Keeping with Naden’s wishes, cremation will follow.
Memorials to be given in memory of Naden Davis are requested to the family.
To leave condolences visit hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family has been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.