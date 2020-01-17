Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.