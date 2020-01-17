Charles Lee “Chuck” Finton, 64, of Knapp Lake, Indiana, died at 12:53 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Aperion Care in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Updated: January 17, 2020 @ 12:00 am
