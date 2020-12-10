AUBURN — Sue Bonewit Schalow, 80, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Parkview Regional Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Carol was born on Aug. 11, 1940, in Wabash, Indiana, a daughter of the late John William and Ona Mae Bonewit.
Sue was a graduate of Wabash High School and was also a graduate of Warner Beauty School.
Sue was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dorothy and Greg Erieau, of Auburn; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary and Kenny Donaldson, of Peru and Linda O’Hara, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, Bob Mattern, of Wabash.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Schalow; son, Martin Schalow; brother, John William Bonewit Jr.; and a sister, Barbara Mattern.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. Seventh St., Auburn.
The Rev. Timothy Wrozek will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church or Ronald McDonald House.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
