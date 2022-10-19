LAGRANGE — Tyler E. Eagleson, 57, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at his home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, after battling cancer for many years.
Tyler was born on April 13, 1965, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Jack L. and Lila J. (Bontrager) Eagleson.
Living most of his life in LaGrange County, he was a 1983 graduate of Lakeland High School where he played on the football team and continued to play at the College of the Desert in Palm Desert, California.
He enjoyed being a business owner and a mechanic and in 2007, he opened Fly Creek Motor Sports. He had worked at Sanderson Well Drilling in LaGrange, Indiana.
Tyler enjoyed hunting, bowling, and was a Detroit Lions Fan.
Surviving are two daughters, Carlee Eagleson, of Sacramento, California, and Sierra Eagleson, of LaGrange, Indiana; a son, Hunter Eagleson, of LaGrange, Indiana; his father and his longtime friend, Jack L. Eagleson and Jane Smith, of LaGrange, Indiana; his mother and stepfather, Lila J. and Rick Philbrook, of Shipshewana, Indiana; and two brothers, Trevor Eagleson, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Travis Eagleson of Angola, Indiana.
A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, beginning at 3 p.m., and continue until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Kenneth Weaver will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to his children.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
