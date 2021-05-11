GARRETT — Donald R. DeVlaminck, age 68, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away at his home early on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Mr. DeVlaminck attended Edgerton High School and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
He was employed as a truck driver and also as a bartender at the Brass Rail and Fremont Pub.
Don enjoyed listening to country music and loved to fish and watch TV, especially old movies.
Donald R. DeVlaminck was born on Feb. 27, 1953, in Mount Clemens, Michigan, the son of Richard H. and Betty Jean (Strouse) DeVlaminck.
Survivors include a daughter, Angela (Alan) Hartman, of Garrett; three grandchildren, Anthony Spangler, Dreama Gibbs, and Koven Spangler; one great-granddaughter, Maggie Brown; two brothers, Tracy (Connie) Moog, of Williams Center, Ohio, and Dale (Deb) DeVlaminck, of Butler, Indiana; three sisters, Karen (Robert) Robison, of Pioneer, Ohio, Deb (Richard) Martin, of Wyoming, and Tammy Gressett, of Butler; and his beloved cat, “Sissy.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Danny DeVlaminck; and one sister, Judy Geiger.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull S., Edgerton, Ohio.
Private interment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.