OSSIAN — Larry “Shag” D. Monroe, age 83, of Ossian, Indiana, formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bluffton Regional Hospital in Bluffton, Indiana.
Mr. Monroe was born on April 5, 1937, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Charles and Faye Monroe. Larry graduated from Sturgis High School in Sturgis, Michigan.
In May 1991, he married Judith Ellen Fought.
In his early years, Larry worked at Klinger Lake Golf Club, where he earned his nickname “Shag”. He worked in manufacturing for Sterling Homes and Chalet Homes. In 2009, he retired from Del Rood Industries, where he worked as a dedicated quality assurance inspector for 34 years.
Larry was a car enthusiast who enjoyed drag racing and cruising in his ’56 Chevy, ’57 Chevy and ’66 Pontiac Catalina. Larry enjoyed horse track racing and betting on horses at Arlington Million and Kentucky Derby. He frequently visited antique auctions and enjoyed purchasing treasures as they came up for sale. Larry loved traveling with his wife and driving his pristine Cadillacs. Remodeling and construction was another hobby of Larry’s that he excelled in.
He was a bold, stern man with a fiery attitude who had no problem confronting someone on their “BS.” Larry loved Christmas, providing gifts for his family, and playing Santa Claus. He didn’t necessarily like being told what to do and he did things his way all while enjoying a beer. Larry absolutely adored his grandchildren and loved spending quality time with them as often as he could.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Ellen Monroe, of Ossian, Indiana; sons, Kevin T. Monroe, of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Nicholas D. Monroe, of Sturgis, Michigan; stepdaughter, Teresa “Terri” and Kurt Bradtmueller, of Ossian, Indiana; grandchildren, Aubrey Monroe, Amelia Mercer, Grace Bradtmueller and Courtney Smith; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles “Chuck” Monroe, of White Pigeon, Michigan.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Michael Brode; and siblings, Thelma Hall, Robert Monroe and Arletta Kreider.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 603 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 603 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3500, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services in LaGrange, Indiana.
