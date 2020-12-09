AUBURN — Malissa Beatrice “Bea” Douglass, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, and formerly of South Milford, Indiana, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born on March 5, 1931, in Bloomfield, to Marcus Benjamin and Lestie Martha (Pafford) Hamlin.
On Dec. 14, 1958 in Kendallville, Indiana, she married John W. Douglass. He preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2004.
Mrs. Douglass had been a baker at Milford Elementary School and retired from Parker-Hanafin in Albion.
She was a member of Church of Christ in Kendallville.
Surviving are two daughters, Charlotte (Juan Rosales) Huff, of Dallas, Texas, and Traci Douglass, of Ashley; two sons, Jonathan (Lisa) Douglass, of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Brian Douglass, of Big Turkey Lake, LaGrange; a son-in-law, George Buhler, of Greenville, Texas; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, June Stackhouse, of Kendallville and Beulah Morr, of Fort Wayne; and a brother, Argile (Marilyn) Hamiln, of Kendallville.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Leatrice Buhler; four brothers, Walter Hamlin, John Hamlin, Eugene Hamlin and an infant brother, Russell Hamlin; and two sisters, Frances Helms Lafferty and Oneita Bailey.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Vance Hamlin officiating.
Burial will be at South Milford Cemetery.
Bea’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, for those unable to attend in person.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials are to Breast Cancer Research, Indiana University School of Medicine, 340 W. 10th St., Fairbanks Hall, Suite 6200, Indianapolis, IN 46202-3082.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.