MONTPELIER, Ohio — A Celebration of Life for Mort Myers, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Northwest Township Community Building (The Old Cooney School), 16473 State Route 49, Edon.
Mr. Myers passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at his home.
Krill Funeral Service, Edon, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.
