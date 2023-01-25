FORT WAYNE — Carl Kallsen, 89, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Born in Hicksville, Ohio, Carl was a son of the late Leonard Kallsen and Hazel (Smith) Sabo.
Carl proudly served his country in the United States Army and later continued to show his patriotism by supporting POWs for many years.
He owned and operated Kallsen Midwest Incorporated, representing companies all over the country.
Carl was a man of God and became an associate pastor at Churubusco Church of the Nazarene. He was a jail minister and felt a strong calling to minister troubled teens at the Juvenile Center of Fort Wayne. He also had a radio program called, "More Than Conquerers", for many years. Everyone who knew Carl, knew he was a very devoted and loving father and believed in “Family First." He was very social and didn’t know a stranger.
He had a huge passion for hunting, and loved traveling and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his daughters, Becki Quimby and Tammy (Tim) King; grandchildren, Brooke Chamberlin, Kelsea Reust, Everett Butler, and Kendall King; stepdaughter, Heather Smith; step-grandchildren, Hannah and Colton Smith, Lauren Neuenschwander, Erica Chomko, and Audrey Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Mason and Piper Chamberlin and Jethro Reust; half-siblings, Leonard and Jack Kallsen, Eva Srubar and Carole Stevenson.
Carl was preceded in death by his daughter, Tonja Brace, two sisters, Ronnie (Alice) Shipman and Jean Friend; and a brother, Lee “Rusty“ Kallsen; and half-sister, Florence Foust.
A Celebration of Carl's life will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 3 p.m., with calling from 1-3 p.m., at FairHaven Funeral and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne.
Memorials may be sent to Dementia and Alzheimer’s Association.
