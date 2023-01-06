ALBION — Dennis E. Ott, 81, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on July 12, 1941, to Earl and Luella (Kiester) Ott. They preceded him in death.
Most of his formative years were in Noble County, graduating from Wolf Lake High School.
He was married to Janice Groves at Burr Oak Baptist Church on Dec. 2, 1962.
Dennis's love for nature and the land, led him to be a lifelong passionate Noble County farmer. He began actively farming his land right out of high school and had retired in 2010.
He was a past member of the Burr Oak Baptist Church and had most recently been attending Christian Chapel Church in Merriam.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice Ott; two daughters, Carmel (Barry) Newsom and Alice (Drew) Jenkins; a son, Brian Ott; five grandchildren, Randy (Kristin) Newsom, Kelsie Newsom, Quinn Newsom, Brent Marker, and Jaclyn Marker; and two great-grandchildren, Elianna and Elias.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar and Gene Ott; and a son-in-law, Keith Marker.
Funeral services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at 2 p.m., with calling beginning at noon.
Burial will follow at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Mission Press.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.
