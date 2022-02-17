WATERLOO — Jack W. Cook, 81, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1941, in Garrett, Indiana, to Robert P. and Joan (Swartz) Cook.
Jack married Marsha Fox on Sept. 9, 1961, in Auburn.
He was a civil engineer for the Rieke Corp. in Auburn for 35 years, retiring in 2000.
Jack was a co-founder of the Auburn Shifters Car Club.
Jack loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and loved to carve, but most of all he enjoyed the time spent with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was so proud of all of them.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Marsha Cook, of Waterloo; three children and their spouses, Shawn and Gene Clifford, of Auburn, Theresia and John Mansfield, of Auburn and Peter and Connie Cook, of St. Louis, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Nick Ley, Michael Ley, Madison Ley, Fox Clifford, Tyger Clifford, Jaguar Clifford, Casey Cook, Leslee Cook and Jessee Cook; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas “T.C.” (Penny Griffin) Cook, of Auburn; niece, Tessa Cook, of Longwood, Florida; and a nephew, Rex Cook, of Longwood, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no services taking place.
The family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers, staff and Chaplain Tom Novi, of Sacred Heart Home and Heartland Hospice, for their loving care of Jack “Papa Bear”.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Ashley-Hudson Fire rescue, Attn: In memory of Jack Cook, P.O. Box 349 Ashley, IN 46705.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
