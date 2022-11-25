MONTGOMERY, Mich. — Donna J. Newbauer, 95, of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater, Michigan.
She was born on April 22, 1927, in Montgomery, to Ernie and Hazel (Shaffer) Mason. She married Edward Newbauer on Oct. 20, 1945, and he preceded her in death in 2002.
Donna attended Montgomery Schools and graduated from Camden-Frontier.
She worked at Wagner Industries in Reading, and later retired from Montgomery Egg Company.
She also attended Montgomery United Brethren Church.
Survivors include two children, Katherine (Donald) Sattison and Charles (Denise) Newbauer; grandchildren, Bruce Sattison, Susie Adams, Trevor (Jasmine) Adams and Brittany (Nick) Kellog; great-granddaughter, Lorranina Kellog; and brother, Robert Mason.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters.
Funeral services for Donna Newbauer will be held on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading, with the Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating.
Interment will follow at Berg Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday from noon until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater, Michigan or Montgomery American Legion.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
