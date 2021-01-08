SPENCERVILLE — Elizabeth J. “Betty” Krontz, age 84, of Spencerville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s Waterloo home.
Mrs. Krontz was born on July 26, 1936, in Coldwater, Ohio, to Oscar and Rose (Ahrns) Beckman.
She married Floyd Krontz on Dec. 30, 1973, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2017.
Mrs. Krontz worked for Universal Tool in Butler for 28 years, retiring in 1998.
She and Floyd loved traveling and she especially liked going to the beach in Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Richard Ochoa, of Fort Wayne, Cary and Shawn McDaniel, of Waterloo, Dianne and Gilbert Mercer, of Butler and Pam Bell, of Auburn; son, Steve Wade, of Waterloo; stepsons and daughters-in-law, Floyd and Laura Krontz, of Butler, Joe Krontz, of Angola, Alan Krontz, of Angola and Jerry and Christine Krontz, of Butler; 11 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Joseph Rouse, of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd Krontz; one great-grandson, Jacob Ochoa; one brother, William Beckman; and daughter-in-law, Janie Wade.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo, Indiana.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Butler Cemetery.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery in Butler, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 and Parkview Home Health and Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
