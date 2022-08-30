AUBURN — Frances J. Carnahan, 91, Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home.
She was born on March 27, 1931, in Woodburn, to Harold H. and Leah A. Stafford.
Surviving are three daughters, Shirley (Steve) Kessler, Helen (Steve) Dickman and Tina (Homer) Keen, all of Auburn; and two brothers, Harold H. Stafford Jr., and Roger (Suzanne) Stafford; along with nine beloved grandchildren, James (Helio) Kessler, Kyle (Diane) Kessler, Jeremy (Abby) Carnahan, Cristen (Ronald) Miller, Allen (Jenn) Keen, Brent (Andrea) Keen, Shawna (Wesley) Woodlee, Anna (Brice) Kline and Kasandra (Thomas) Stemnock; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Clifford C. Carnahan; brother, John Stafford; and sister-in-law, Jane Stafford.
Funeral services will be at 11a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with Pastor Steve Buckner, of Dayspring Community Church, officiating.
Visitation is from 3-7 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be directed to DeKalb Humane Society or Lifesong for Orphans/Village for Hope, P.O. Box 9, Gridley, IL 61744, or Community Harvest Food Bank, P.O. Box 10967, Fort Wayne, IN 46855.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.