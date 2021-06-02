A memorial service for Don and Nancy (Yarde) Potter will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road in Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10-11:00 a.m.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Police arrest two at Baymont Inn
- Zachary Sparkman
- Forest River could expand in Butler
- Construction trailer stolen from covered bridge repair site
- Big inning earns Cougars sectional title
- Man allegedly damages property, flees wreck scene
- Garrett man charged after pursuit
- Nho Thi Maurer
- Few local ZIP codes top 40% vaccination rate
- New windows going in old bank building in Angola
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Matthew Perry splits from Molly Hurwitz: 'Sometimes things just don't work out'
- Pixie Lott's a disaster in the kitchen: 'I had to go to A&E after trying to warm up soup'
- John Mellencamp dating realtor Natasha Barrett
- Vyne Dental Acquires Operability, LLC and Its Patient Communications and Engagement Platform, OperaDDS
- LaGrange Bookings
- LCCF awards $77,000 in scholarships
- Noble Bookings
- Michigan society showcases buttons at third expo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.