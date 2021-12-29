Norman Carnahan
Norman L. Carnahan, 60, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are with Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco.
Updated: December 29, 2021 @ 2:04 am
