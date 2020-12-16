LAGRANGE — Margaret Ellen Tucker, 92, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Life Care Center in LaGrange.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1928, in Angola, Indiana, to Eshu A. and Ethel (Main) Tritch.
She married David Theodore “Ted” Tucker at her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Mary Tritch’s farm in June 1986. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1988.
Mrs. Tucker retired as a supervisor from the mushroom farm for Campbell Soup Company near Howe, Indiana.
Margaret loved word games, especially crossword puzzles.
Surviving are a daughter, Mercedes Anita Hartman, of Colorado; a granddaughter, Jessica; a brother, Joe (Linda) Tritch, of Hudson; a sister-in-law, Mary Tritch, of Hudson; and 16 nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Tuttle; two sisters, Virginia Kriess and Eva Shaffer; and two brothers, Lloyd Tritch and Richard “Dick” Tritch.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Mike Hamm of Stroh Church of Christ officiating.
Burial will be at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
Margaret’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, for those unable to attend in person.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the funeral services on Friday at the funeral home.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials are to Gideons International.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
