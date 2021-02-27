Jack Burks Feb 27, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Burks, age 71, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital.Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What are you doing MORE of to aid your mental health? You voted: Reaching out to connect with others Prayer/meditation Exercise Healthy eating Avoiding negative news/people Professional help Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWreck claims lives of two teenage brothers from OrlandWoman faces charges after found in shop cleaning'Dead' man arrested by ISPStudents mourn loss of fellow Prairie Heights classmateSuperintendent sues school over alleged open door violationPolice, prosecutors now fighting liquid methDeKalb rape suspect nabbed in KentuckyLawmakers need to choose schools over 'school choice'Robert Egolf873% increase in area youth at 'high risk' of suicide Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD135527 KD135528 KD135356 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Anthony Mackie's Falcon and The Winter Soldier fear Kevin Hart to star in Netflix's Me Time Zendaya felt 'very stagnant' after Disney success Priyanka Chopra Jonas says writing her memoir was 'almost healing' Ellie Goulding and mother end feud Lady Gaga's dogs found How to avoid wedding reception seating mistakes ‘Plus one’ etiquette for wedding guests
