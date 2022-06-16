KENDALLVILLE — Gloria Jean Weimer, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born in Kendallville on Oct. 16, 1936, to Ralph and Berdena (Miller) Smart. They preceded her in death.
Gloria graduated from Kendallville High School in 1954. On June 11, 1955, she married the love of her life, Donald Harold Weimer. He preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 2013.
Gloria was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Donald and Sherri Weimer, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Cindy Fike, of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Abigail Shipley, of Noblesville, Josh and Andrea Fike, of West Otter Lake and Jamie and John Kitzmiller, of Angola; great-grandchildren, Aria and Vada Fike and Carrington Kitzmiller; and brother, Jack Smart, of Syracuse.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Harvey Smart; a sister, Connie Honey; a son-in-law, Darel Fike; and sister-in-law, Cindy Smart.
Visitation will be on held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 4-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
A funeral service will follow the visitation at 5 p.m.
Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery, Albion
