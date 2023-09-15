KENDALLVILLE — Marcia Lea Schomaker, age 80, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Sept. 13, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Schomaker was born in Angola, Indiana, a daughter of the late Edward B. Willis and Virginia Ruth Clum. She was raised by her stepfather, the late Max Clum.
Marcia graduated from Auburn High School in 1961.
She was employed by Kraft Foods in Kendallville for 40 years, before retiring 20 years ago.
Marcia loved spending time with her family and she enjoyed the time she had at her lake cottage on Atwood Lake. She loved to play Bingo and go to the casinos with her friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer and Duane Ross, of Kendallville; son, Ryan and Erica Quarry, of South Milford; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, followed by a funeral service at noon.
Pastor Zach McCue will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
