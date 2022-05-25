Donald Weller
ALBION — Donald E. Weller, 70, of Albion, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, May 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Born on Sept. 5, 1951, in Columbia City, Indiana, he was the son of Donald and Betty (Hartman) Weller.
He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1970.
On April 6, 1973, he married Charlotte Arnold at Diamond Street Baptist Church in Kendallville.
Aside from working at McKleins and Aumsbaugh Furniture Store after his school day was over, Don worked for more than 43 years at Silgan Plastics in Ligonier and retired as a Machine Operator in 2013.
He was a faithful member of Wolf Lake Baptist Church.
Don loved fishing, being with his grandchildren, and enjoyed watching TV.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Charlotte Weller; son, John Weller; daughter, Joyce Kline; grandchildren, Logan Kline, Mackenzie Kline and Delanie Morphew; sister, Rebecca (Santos Jr.) Estor; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Weller.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Wolf Lake Baptist Church.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Wolf Lake Baptist Church. Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Donald E.’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
