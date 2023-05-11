ANGOLA — Susan Jo Babcock, 89, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Angola.
Susan was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Angola, the daughter of the late Theodore T. and M. Adeline (Hughes) Wood.
She was a graduate of Northside High School, Fort Wayne, and continued her education at Indiana University, Bloomington.
She was a Unit Secretary for Community Health Center, Coldwater, Michigan, for 19 years, retiring in 1998.
Susan was a member of the Fremont Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She was also a member of the Psi Iota Xi Rho Sorority and the Angola Garden Club. She enjoyed gardening, golfing and in her younger years, playing softball.
She is survived by her two children, Eric (Jenny) Babcock, of Pleasant Lake and Trudy L. Kurtz, of Angola; four grandchildren, Nina Lucier, Sandra Kurtz, Tana (Robert) Walsh and Haley (Ben) Perkins; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn Sicard and Giselle Barton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a half-sister, Nancy.
There will be no visitation or services at this time.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, Indiana.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.