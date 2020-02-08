Michael Erdman Feb 8, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael S. Erdman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home in Auburn. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you feel about Sen. Romney's "guilty" vote regarding President Trump? You voted: Strongly disapprove Disapprove Strongly approve Approve Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo arrested in connection with November robbery of a Shipshewana hotelKruse Plaza owners buy portion of Amish AcresPolice using new drug detection toolMan accused of child molestingWood sentenced to one year on probationAuburn native competes on ‘The Biggest Loser’Banks calls for investigations following Trump acquittalTwo Level 1 felony cases heading to trialHudson woman charged with dealing methAngola one of Indiana's best Main Streets Images Videos CommentedDr. Rachel Link (1) Top Ads Albion Village 2-3-20 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Local railroad expert to talk at Carnegie Signs of appreciation Five years later, organ recipient meets donor family Knights, Barons fall in rematches Blackhawk eliminates Fremont girls Lakewood Park's season comes to an end My new wheels have stuff I didn't know I needed Have a heart for your valentine
