Duane O. Leathers, age 70, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Corunna, Indiana.
A funeral service will be held in Duane’s honor at 4 p.m., on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
A cremation committal will follow the service at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Sons of American Legion Post #381, 110 Kelly St., Rome City, IN 46784 or American Cancer Society, 111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
