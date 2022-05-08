AUBURN — Jacob Edward Schoenherr, age 24, of Auburn, passed away on May 5, 2022.
He was born on May 17, 1997 in Fort Wayne. He was a graduate of Dekalb High School.
He is the proud father of Wayne William Michael Schoenherr and Bailey Lynn Schoenherr. His heart is with them and their mother, Rhianna Lynn Armstrong.
He is loved by his siblings Brittney (Owen) Strahm, Michael (Crystal) Schoenherr, Jerry (Whitney) Schoenherr, Alyssa Schoenherr, Hannah Schoenherr, Jenna Schoenherr, and Jospeh Schoenherr.
He was the cool uncle to his six nieces and nephews: Luther Schoenherr, Milo Schoenherr, Liliann Schoenherr, Chance Sitts, Joy Schoenherr and Ryland Strahm.
He has always been a hard worker. He was employed at Metal Technologies in Auburn and loved his third shift crew.
He was the wild child in the family. He was the dare devil, pushing the limits and driving everyone crazy, especially his mother, but he always flashed that smile that made you forget why you were angry with him. His siblings would say he got away with everything.
Family and friends know him to be a loyal and dependable friend. He never said no to a friend in need. He loved his friends as much as he loved his family.
He could be described as an animal whisperer. He loved animals of all kinds and they loved him, but Duchess and Zoe were his babies.
He is proceeded in death by his papaw, Billy Ray Johnson Sr., and his much loved cousin, Jonyvan Johnson.
Surviving are his parents, Jerry and Misty Schoenherr of Auburn. Grandmother, Debbie Johnson of Fort Wayne. Grandparents, Jerry and Janice Schoenherr of Auburn. Aunts, Jamie Solomon of New Haven and Debbi Morris of Harlan along with a host of cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 10-1 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 South Center Street in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Burial will take place following the funeral service at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.
Memorial Donations may be made to his children in care of Feller and Clark Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
