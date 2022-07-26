KENDALLVILLE — Mary Lou Patterson, 93, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Lutheran Life Village of Kendallville.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1929, in Hicksville, Ohio, a daughter of the late La Von and Dorothy (Driver) Timbrook.
Mary Lou retired from Dana, where she was employed for many years.
Surviving are her children, Larry (Jane) Cushing, of LaGrange, Ranae (T.J. Ciaffone) Cushing,and Valerie Cushing, all of Ohio; grandchildren, Brian (Michelle), Marcie (Zach) and Dillyn (Leslie); seven great-grandchildren; brother, Philip (Phyllis) Timbrooke, of Ohio; sister, Rowena Bowers, of Kendallville, Indiana; sister-in-law, Geneveve Timbrook, of Ohio; and many stepchildren and family from a second marriage.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Victor (Kitty) Timbrook, Wayne Timbrook and David (Ruth) Timbrook; grandson, Greg Cushing; and a great-grandchild, Denton Langendorfer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Family of Life Assembly of God, 815 Riley Road in Kendallville, Indiana.
Burial will be at a later date at Harlan Memorial Cemetery in Harlan, Indiana.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Donations to the church are suggested in place of flowers.
