TOPEKA — Darlene Mae (Mehl) Sprunger, age 85, of Topeka, Indiana, formerly of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at 2:25 a.m., at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1934, the daughter of Darlo J. and DonnaBelle (Haller) Mehl.
On July 4, 1954, she married Jimmie Lynn Sprunger and was “His Darling” for nearly 66 years. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2020.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Jon) Wheelock, of Rockwell, Texas; two granddaughters and four great-granddaughters, of Portland, Oregon; and a sister, Linda (Richard) Johnson, of LaGrange, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Norma Dunlap.
Darlene had the gift of hospitality and a true servant’s heart. She was a devoted wife and mother, and was always looking for ways to serve others.
Darlene graduated from Topeka High School in 1953, and retired after 28 years of customer service in banking.
She attended First Church of God in Kendallville, Indiana, and loved The Lord dearly.
She also enjoyed reading, music and traveling.
Darlene will be laid to rest with Jimmie, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 5 p.m., at Eden Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
A graveside service will be held and Pastor Harold D. Gingerich will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Gideon’s International or the American Cancer Society.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
