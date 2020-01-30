WAWAKA — Rose Ellen Weaver, 83, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville. Indiana.
She was born on March 17, 1936, the daughter of David and Edna (Peterson) Targgart, in LaGrange, Indiana.
On Feb. 18, 1956, she married Grover A. Weaver at Cosperville Baptist Church in Cosperville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 2012.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Ken) Gangwer, of Ligonier, and Lisa (David) Blazek, of Avilla; five grandchildren, Mandy Gangwer, Joshua (Kelly) Blazek, Jeremy Blazek, Mathew Gangwer and Brittney Blazek; and three siblings, Wayne (Judy) Targgart, David (Marilyn) Targgart, and Larry Targgart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a granddaughter, Danielle Blazek.
Rose graduated from Wawaka High School in 1956, and worked for American Insurance Agency in Ligonier for many years. She also owned and operated Reid's Lawnmower Shop with her husband for several years, prior to retirement.
Rose always supported her grandchildren at sporting events and loved Notre Dame football and IU basketball. She was passionate about keeping her yard in immaculate condition and really enjoyed working outside.
Rose will always be remembered for her great cooking, especially her homemade chocolate ice-cream, homemade potato salad, and Christmas cookie trays.
In keeping with Rose’s wishes, no public services or visitation will be held.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Rose’s family would like to thank the loving caregivers who brightened her days and cared for her with great kindness and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Road, Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
