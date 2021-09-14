FREMONT — Max Eugene Newbauer, age 72, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1948, in Angola, Indiana, to Raymond and Beverly (Mingus) Newbauer.
Max graduated from Fremont High School in 1968.
He married Carol Ann Reese on Jan. 13, 1968 in Angola, Indiana.
Max worked for Stu Zurcher Firestone in Angola for many years, Simpson Industries, Anchor Post Fence and Snyder's Culligan Soft Water Service.
He enjoyed hunting, riding his golf cart, drinking beer, playing cards, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Max was a member of the Sons of the American Legion at Fremont American Legion Cassel Post # 257.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Newbauer, of Fremont, Indiana; daughters, Chris (Rick) Marten, Carla (Scott) Glendening and Cassie (Jerod) Clark, all of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Courtney (Cory) Armstrong, Kayla (Trent) Burelison, Brian Marten, Katelyn (Austin) Rowlands, Kelsey (Travis) Smoker, Taylor (Jordan) Rode, Tanner Justice, Khloe Glendening and Addison Clark; great-grandchildren, Konnor and Kolton Armstrong, Abbie, Iliana Burelison, Emerson and Emmitt Rowlands, Owen and Oakleigh Smoker, Hayden, Creedence and Murphy Marten and Lincoln Rode on the way; a brother, Larry (Gerry) Newbauer, of Montpelier, Ohio; sisters, Nancy Wall, of Fremont, Indiana, Linda (Ron) Book, of Fremont, Indiana, Cindy Hantz, of Fremont, Indiana, and Pam (Jeff) German, of Angola, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Nathan Marten; and a brother-in-law, Duane “Dobber” Wall.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Heath Kain will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of Lakeside Cemetery, P.O. Box 247, Fremont, IN 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
