FORT WAYNE — Chad Ian Lee Wallen, 25, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1995, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Chad Lee and Melinda (Combs) Wallen. His parents survive.
Surviving are a son, Landen Wallen, of Butler; a daughter, Alayna Wallen, of Butler; two sisters, Cayla Morgan, of Fort Wayne and Veronica Reynolds, of Garrett; a brother, Cyle Wallen, of Auburn; maternal grandparents, Kaye and Rob Fisher, of Fort Wayne; and paternal grandparents, Deb and Kirk Rockenbaugh, of Warsaw.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Justin Lee Wallen; maternal grandfather, Silas Combs; and paternal grandfather, Claude Wallen.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Larry McCall officiating.
Burial will follow at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
The family is encouraging everyone to wear a face mask.
View a video tribute after Wednesday and share memories or condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
