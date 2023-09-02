Gene L. Woodring, 69, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Gene was born in Garrett, Indiana, on May 11, 1954, a son of the late Maurice and Patricia Woodring.
Gene had worked at Merritt Hess, National Serv-All and for the City of Auburn.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Corrie and Elton Owsley, of Waterloo; grandchildren, Spencer Owsley, of Waterloo and Samantha Owsley, of Waterloo; and brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Lana Woodring, of Fremont.
A funeral service for Gene will be held at 1 p.m., with visitation two hours prior from 11 a.m. to 1p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
The Rev. Andy Grimes will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Cedar Creek, Auburn.
