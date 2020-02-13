Lawrence “Larry” J. Yoder, 93, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 10:25 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City, where he had been a resident since 2017.
Arrangements by Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City
Snow showers. Morning high of 32F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 13, 2020 @ 1:21 am
Lawrence “Larry” J. Yoder, 93, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 10:25 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City, where he had been a resident since 2017.
Arrangements by Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.