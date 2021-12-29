AUBURN — Brenda M. Oliver, 73, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Brenda was born on May 14, 1948, in Phoenix, Arizona.
She was a graduate of Tempe High School in Tempe, Arizona, and Oakland City University.
Brenda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kendallville.
She was a contract agent for the United States Government and had worked at Stout Army Air Field in Indianapolis from 1987-2015.
Brenda enjoyed movies and games but most of all, spending time with her family.
Brenda is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Susie and J.B. Samuelson, of Auburn; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Chris Helpling, of Fishers; a brother, James Simpson, of Anderson; half-sister, Samantha Simpson, of Arizona; grandchildren, Jacob Samuelson, of Auburn and Emily Samuelson, of Auburn; two aunts; nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Newton Simpson; mother and stepfather, Gloria and Loyd Holtzclaw; a sister, Tina Kurtz; and an infant brother.
Funeral services for Brenda will be held 1 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, with visitation two hours prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints or to the American Heart Association.
