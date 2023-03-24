CAMDEN, Mich. — Arthur V. Baughman, 81, of Camden, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Hillsdale Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1941, in Auburn, Indiana, to Eugene and Ruth (Berry) Baughman.
Arthur married Carolyn (McDonald) on Nov. 28, 1964, and she survives.
Arthur graduated from Riverdale High School in St. Joe, Indiana.
After high school, Arthur went on to serve his country in the United States Army.
He was a supervisor for Nuwcor Corp. for several years. After he retired, he went back to work at Fremont High School as a janitor.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and beekeeping. He also loved gardening and striking up a conversation with anyone.
In addition to his wife, Carolyn, Arthur is survived by two daughters, Tammy Baughman, of Camden, Michigan, and Patricia (Richard) Garcia, of Reading, Michigan; four sisters, Virgina Aschleman, Elizabeth Bales, Mary Warfield and Charlotte Rogers; five grandchildren, Ashley, Santana, Makayla, Paige and Danielle; and five great-grandchildren, Madison, Daphene, Selena, Caleb and Mia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Robert, Donald, Munson and Wayne; and two sisters, Arlene Beard and Joesphine Sowles.
A private graveside service for Arthur V. Baughman will take place at Berg Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading, Michigan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Hillsdale County Veterans Affairs.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
