ALBION — Patricia Anne Speaker, age 88, of Albion, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.
Mrs. Speaker was born in Wolf Lake, Indiana, on Oct. 17, 1932, to Glenn Hire and Elizabeth (Wilson) Hire.
She was “Mom” to many young children in Albion, where she resided many years.
She obtained her Certified Nursing Assistant certification and was employed with Parkview Noble Home Health and Visiting Nurse for many years, before semi-retiring in 1994. She continued working with Essex Wire and various other factories in the area for several years.
She was an active member of Rehoboth Missionary Church near Albion.
Patricia and Ann Browand were the original founders of the Noble County Humane Society in Kendallville in the early 1970s.
Survivors include her sons, Cameron Scott Speaker, of Albion, James Speaker, of Albion and Robert and Jeannie Speaker, of Kendallville; daughter, Teresa Herron, of Albion; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Keith and Sherry Hire, of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Judith McCullough, of Albion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two grandchildren, Leland Speaker and Thomas Sheets; sister, Barbara Smith; and brothers, Jon Hire and Don Hire.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, at noon at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Regan Ford officiating.
Visitation at begin at 11 a.m., an hour prior to the service.
Burial will take place at Merriam Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
