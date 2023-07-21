Coy Charleswood

WATERLOO — Coy Lane Charleswood, 70, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on July 26, 1952, in Garrett, Indiana, to Robert and Lois (Creager) Charleswood.
Coy worked at Warner Gear in Auburn and retired from Nucor in Waterloo in 2010.
He was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church.
He served as a volunteer firefighter for the Waterloo Fire Department for a number of years and was very active in Waterloo youth sports, coaching baseball and softball. He played softball in a traveling league in his younger days and was known as the Home Run King. He loved to spend time with his kids and grandchildren, taking them hunting and fishing.
Coy married Darlyn Moughler on June 26, 1976, at Waterloo United Methodist Church and she survives.
He is also survived by children, Brooke and Josh Wall, of Waterloo and their three children, Alexis Wall, Zack Wall and Madalyn Wall; Amanda and Ben Rice, of Auburn and their two children, Caden Rice and MaCailin Rice; Brad Charleswood; Allison and Alex Davis of San Diego and their two children, Charlie Davis and Ellie Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Roberta Charleswood, of Butler; two sisters, Karen Buskirk, of Auburn and Ann Lane, of Colorado; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michelle and Ed McDowd, of Waterloo and Keith and Beth Moughler, of Venice, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father- and mother-in-law, Ray and Onalee Moughler.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday July 29, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793, with burial to follow at Waterloo Cemetery.
Calling is on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family to help with expenses or Indiana Donor Network. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.