ANGOLA — Robert Earl Bockius Jr., of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1935, in Abington, Pennsylvania. His father was Robert E. Bockius Sr., and his mother was Ella Vosburg. They have both passed away.
Robert worked at Budd Company in Pennsylvania, and was a Realtor. He owned and operated American Reality in Merrillville, Indiana.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church in Auburn.
He was an avid aviator. He had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying.
Robert married Doris M. Baldwin on March 24, 1977, in Las Vegas, and she passed away on April 10, 2013.
He is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Bo) Bolach, of Dorr, Michigan, and Kimberly (Barth) Wolf, of Brooklyn, Michigan; two sons, Randy (Julia) Moore, of Escondido, California, and Steve Moore, of Monticello, Indiana; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pat Vosburg Rogers, of Arizona, and Val Vosburg Scriven, of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a granddaughter, Rachel Kemp.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
The family will receive friends three hours prior to the service from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Robert’s name to Lakewood Park Baptist Church.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
