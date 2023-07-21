Phyllis Ketcham

ORLAND — Phyllis Jean Ketcham, age 83, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
She was was born on April 15, 1940, in Inwood, Indiana, to John Wesley and Bessie Jane (Smith) Shireman.
She married Raymond Ketcham on Oct. 20, 1956. He preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2005.
She retired from Campbell's Mushroom Farm at Brighton, Indiana.
She had a love for dogs, horses and enjoyed doing crochet and puzzles.
Survivors include daughters, Laura Maguire, of Angola, Indiana, and Brenda (Kevin) Davenport, of Fremont, Indiana; sons, Michael (Kristen) Ketcham, of Defiance, Ohio, Phillip (Shanna) Ketcham, of Florida, Andrew (Lori) Ketcham, of Orland, Indiana, and Raymond (Sarah) Ketcham Jr., of Hamilton, Indiana; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ketcham Sr; her parents, John and Bessie Shireman; and 12 siblings.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., at Beams Funeral Home, 200 W. Toledo St., Fremont, Indiana.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
The Rev. Glen Jackson will officiate the service.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Orland Fire and Rescue.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.