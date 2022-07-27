KENDALLVILLE — Charles "Charlie" L. Alday, 76, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
Charlie was born April 12, 1946, to Walter and Eva Alday.
He loved NASCAR and was known as being an excellent car painter.
Charlie was a U.S. Army veteran and was a machine operator at Dexter Axle for more than 20 years.
On April 5, 1975, in Fort Wayne, he married Mellissa Ruby.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Missy Alday, of Kendallville; children, Michelle Alday, of Ohio, Tommy (Heather) Mills, of Ohio, and Joe Mills, of Georgia; brother, Louie (Dottie) Alday, of Auburn; and sisters, Louise (George) Bopp, of Fort Wayne, Kathy Love, of Fort Wayne and Florence Brach. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kimberly (George) Norden, Jacob Barner, Colton Barner, Cody Mabis, Hannah Crumrine and Trey Mills; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Kaitlynn, Allison and Harlow.
Charlie was preceded in death by his daughters, Hope Alday, in 1979, and Darlene Barner, in 2019; sister, Joanne Stoker; and brothers, Bill Alday and Walter Alday.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until service time on Saturday, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe, Indiana.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
