FREMONT — Beverly Jane Hamilton-Pickett, age 86, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at her home.
She was born on June 15, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, to Walter and Mildred (Sirola) Grabowski.
Beverly worked for IBM in Detroit, and Chicago for many years. She formerly worked for American Air Lines, and American Standard in Detroit.
She formerly lived in Fort Myers, Florida, and also lived seasonally at Barton Lake.
Beverly was a member of a sorority club in Florida, yacht clubs in Florida and Chicago, Moose lodges in Chicago and Fremont, a Rotary club in Chicago, and the Red Hat Society.
She enjoyed boating, cooking, traveling all around the world, entertaining, and loved her grandsons and family very much.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynne Hamilton Martin, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana; and a son, Steve (JoAnn) Hamilton, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Brandon and Tiffany Hamilton, of Fremont, Indiana, Clark Hamilton, of Michigan City, Indiana, and Zac Martin, of Georgetown, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Claire Hamilton, Max Hamilton, Ava Hamilton, Sophie Hamilton and Sanders Hamilton; and sisters, Joanie Swaim (Norm), of Lake Orion, Michigan, and Carol (Rodger) Miller, of Ooltewah, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Charles Grabowski.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will follow visitation at 1 p.m., on Saturday, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Evangelist Scott Saltsman will officiate the service.
Memorial donations in Beverly's memory may be directed to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
