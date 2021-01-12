CAMDEN, Mich. — Geraldine M. “Jerry” Britton, 85, of Camden, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at home.
She was born on July 17, 1935, in Reading, Michigan, to Raymond and Perla (Hollingshead) Egelkraut.
Jerry married Burdette Olen Britton on Aug. 20, 1953, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 1989.
Jerry graduated from Reading High School, Class of 1953.
Jerry was a very active woman and she was involved in many activities and clubs through the years. She was involved in the Camden-Frontier Mothers Club, Camden-Frontier PTO, Montgomery American Legion Auxiliary, Rural Mail Carrier Auxiliary, Lions Club in Camden and Reading American Legion Auxiliary. Jerry also served breakfast at the Montgomery American Legion, worked with local fire departments to bring them food and drinks while at fires, volunteered with the local schools, treasurer of Camden Improvement Corp., and also enjoyed greeting family and friends at the funeral home.
She was a member of Cambria Baptist Church.
Jerry is survived by three daughters, Mitzi (Jim) Begley, of Reading, Tara (David) Smith, of Camden, Julia Lee (Charles Parker), of Nashville; son, Bruce (Mariam) Britton, 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Burdette, Jerry was preceded in death by her parents; brother, PFC Robert C. Egelkraut; daughter, Rosalee Reade; son-in-law Donald Reade; granddaughter, Autumn Britton; and two great-grandsons, Michael Diehl and Oliver Britton.
Funeral services for Geraldine M. “Jerry” Britton will be private at Cambria Baptist Church, with Pastor David Locke officiating.
Interment will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Cambria Baptist Church, Camden-Frontier Fort Britton playground or Hillsdale County Humane Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.