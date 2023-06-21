FREMONT — Larry Joseph Brubaker, age 72, of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 9, 1950, in Huntington, Indiana, to John W and Thelma (Eltzroth) Brubaker. They preceded him in death.
Larry graduated from Southern Wells High School, Poneto, Indiana, in 1968.
He was a lifetime truck driver, working the last 23 years for Relco Systems.
Larry enjoyed fishing, riding his tractor, going to auctions, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He married Tina Ashbrook on Feb. 14, 1999, in Fremont, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Brubaker, of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, Indiana; children, Kevin (Tina) Brubaker, of Liberty Center, Indiana, Jason (Staci) Brubaker, of Homestead, Texas, and Chasity (Raymond) Stout, of Bluffton, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Francis (Leslie) Brubaker, of Plymouth, Indiana, and Jim Brubaker, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister, Deb (Steven) Caswell, of Albion, Indiana; sister-in-law, Cathy (Bobby) Cole; and brothers-in-law, Terry Ringler, Tony (Lisa) Ashbrook, Curtis (Melanie) Ashbrook and Coty Ashbrook.
He was also preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Max Tillman; sister, Ann Marie Crismore; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harold and Betty (Ringler) Ashbrook; sisters-in-law, Vicki Brubaker and Nina Ashbrook; and brothers-in-law, Robert “Bonz” Ashbrook and Okie Ashbrook.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Noel Patino will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
