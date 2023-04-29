ALBION — Thomas E. Blevins, 87, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Grey Stone Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne.
He was boron on July 2, 1935, in War, West Virginia, to Vernie Franklin Sr., and Beatrice (Delph) Blevins.
Thomas was a veteran, serving in both the Army and Air Force. He was a member of the AMVETS, where he served as a state officer. He also belonged to the Moose Lodge in Bedford, Virginia.
In his free time, he enjoyed reading Westerns, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include, daughter, Angie (Brian) Portmess, of Albion; sons, Thomas A. (Debbie) Blevins, of South Carolina, Kevin E. (Pam) Blevins, of Tennessee, Brain P. Blevins, of Virginia, and Tracy L. Blevins, of Albion. Also surviving are his companion, Betty Leamey; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert L. Blevins; grandson, "Little Robert" Blevins; and nine brothers and sisters.
In keeping with Thomas' wishes, no services are to be held.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
